My favorite gaming desk is $150 off, and man is it VAST

The best large gaming desk on our list we've spotted for a great $150 saving on the official Arozzi store. It's the one I'm still using now after three years, and although I ruined the hydrophobic desk mat, it's still sturdy as ever. This thing is vast, too. I have to plan my entire living space around it and I can fit my gaming tower up top comfortably, alongside my two monitors.

Right now I'm sat in front of the most mahoosive gaming desk I've seen in all my days. It's mine and I love it. All 62 inches of it. Even if it is covered in all manner of trinkets and trash. Right now, you can join me in increasing your desk space for more room to make mess, since this very same desk is discounted by $150 for Arozzi's Black Friday sale.

That's right, if you want a vast upgrade to your gaming real-estate, the Arozzi Arena is just $249.99 right now. That's down from the usual asking price of $399.99, in case you don't currently have enough desk space for a calculator.

The Arena is the same gaming desk on our best gaming desk roundup, and for good reason. It's the best large one we've tested, and boy can it handle some weight with a 176lbs max load.

At 63 inches across and 32 inches deep, I've been able to fit my entire mid-tower rig up-top, and that's with two monitors abreast. Granted, only one of them is a 32-incher, but I can at least say I don't need to resort to one of my tenkeyless gaming keyboards to save space on this thing.

This is a super sturdy desk as well, and while putting it together is very much a two person job, it's made easy with simple instructions and cute little illustrations. The main thing to consider is the surface you're putting this desk on—it can get a little wobbly as it settles into carpet.

Otherwise I have a confession to make—the hydrophobic coating is amazing but the one on my personal Arozzi desk mat has been completely destroyed. It was once a source of fascination, watching the droplets pool up when I spilled stuff on it, now the mat is firmly packed away in the attic.

Why? Because I decided it was a good idea to use a chemical cleaner on it which stripped it of its hydrophobic coating. Don't be like me.

Keep your Arozzi desk mat in good condition.