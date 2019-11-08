MSI seemingly tips AMD's unannounced 64-core Threadripper 3990X processor

AMD finally got around to announcing two of its next-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors, including the 24-core/48-thread 3960X and 32-core/64-thread 3970X. It's not likely AMD will stop at just two models, though, and lest there be any doubt, MSI appears to have confirmed a 64-core/128-thread Threadripper processor is right around the corner.

Along with the launch of third-generation Threadripper CPUs, motherboard makers have begun announcing new TRX40 platform boards. That is where the leak seemingly occurred. MSI posted a video touting its Creator TRX40 motherboard, and in one of the scenes, a user sits in front of a Windows PC with the performance tab in the Task Manager in view.

If you care to count, there are 16 columns and eight rows. You don't need a fancy abacus or a degree in math to multiply those together and get to 128 (or you can simply count each tiny box in the image above). That indicates the number of threads. Cut that in half and you arrive at 64 physical cores.

This apparent whoopsy on MSI's part aligns with multiple rumors of there being a 3990X with 64 cores and 128 threads in the pipeline. MSI has since updated the video the removed the revealing image, though not before WCCFTech snagged a screenshot. Here's the edited version, if you care to watch:

Other details will have to wait, such as pricing. As it relates to that, the 3960X is priced at $1,399 and the 3970X at $1,999, both slated to launch on November 25. Barring a price cut, the 3990X would debut somewhere north of two grand—maybe at $2,999, if we had to guess.

That's dependent on AMD's timetable, though. This is probably being overly optimistic, but AMD could really put the pressure on Intel by waiting a few weeks (or even months) to launch the 3990X, and have it debut at $1,999 while pushing pricing down on the other two Threadripper parts. That's not likely to happen, but anything is possible, right?

Of course, none of this matters much for gaming. Even AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 3950X with 16 cores and 32 threads is overkill for playing games. If you are need of an upgrade, your best bet is to wait just a little bit longer for the inevitable Black Friday deals on all things hardware to get the most bang for your bucks.