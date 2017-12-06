MSI launches a trio of fast action curved monitors for gamers

MSI is fleshing out its monitor family with three new models that are available in two different screen sizes. They include the 24-inch Optix MAG24C, 27-inch Optix MAG27C, and 27-inch Optix MAG27CQ.

All three models use a curved VA panel with an 1800R curvature. VA panels are not always known for having fast response times, though in this case, MSI's new monitors boast a 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate to keep the on-screen action smooth.

Both the MAG24C and MAG27C have a 1920x1080 resolution. Other specs are the same as well, with both monitors featuring 110 percent coverage of the RGB color space, 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical), 250 nits brights, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

Out of the three, the MAG27CQ is the flagship model with a higher 2560x1440 resolution. Otherwise, the remaining specs are the same here as well. All models also come with FreeSync support.

All three monitors are optimized to reduce eye strain over longer gaming sessions, MSI says. To that end, they feature MSI's anti-flicker technology and less blue light.

Two of these monitors are available now on Amazon—the Optix G24C for $235 and the Optix G27C2 for $290. MSI did not say when the Optix G27CQ will be available or how much it will cost.