Jason Momoa was 'really mad and yelling' on the Minecraft movie set, says Valkyrae: 'I just saw him mistreat some of the crew'

One of the most inexplicable bits of casting in the upcoming Minecraft movie is certified beef-hunk Jason Momoa as Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison, a haunted-looking figure who got dressed by accelerating through a thrift store at speed.

Honestly? Figuring out just what the deal is with Momoa's character makes me vaguely tempted to go see the film, but at least one co-star might not share my feelings. In a chat with JasonTheWeen, YouTuber Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter—who boasts a cameo in the upcoming flick—said her experience working with the star was less than stellar.

Asked about her "worst celebrity or streamer experience," Valkyrae immediately leapt to her Minecraft cameo. "I would have to say Jason Momoa," she answered. "I just saw him, like, mistreat some of the crew and it was pretty disappointing."

According to Valkyrae, Momoa got "really mad" at the crew after "a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character." She says he was "really mad at them that they weren't doing something right, like setting up the shot and stuff. He was just angry, like really mad and, like, yelling.

"So I was like, man, this is not a good work environment. Like, I would not be happy working under these conditions… so yeah, I would probably have to say that was probably the worst, like, celebrity thing I've seen."

Which is certainly disappointing to hear. Still, it's worth noting that stories like these should be taken with a grain of salt. It could be that Valkyrae's time on-set for her cameo coincided with a bad time for Momoa, or maybe she's right and the emotional energy of a scene (which is a slightly baffling sentence to write about a Minecraft film) had gotten the better of him.

Other actors, like Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, have spoken positively about the experience of working with Momoa. That doesn't excuse bad behaviour, of course—it'd be horrible to be one of the crew caught up regardless of anyone else's prior experience—but it does mean we maybe shouldn't be quick to generalise.