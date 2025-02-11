Here's our first look at Karl Urban in Mortal Kombat 2 as 'Johnny ******* Cage'

As Benjamin Franklin famously wrote in a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy in 1789, "In this world nothing can be said to be certain except death, taxes, and a bunch of Mortal Kombat reboots."

Benny Franks (as he was commonly called around the Continental Congress) wasn't wrong: The Mortal Kombat game series has been rebooted twice already, once in 2011 and then again in 2023, and the film series got its first reboot with 2021's Mortal Kombat.

Now we're poised for a movie reboot sequel, as Mortal Kombat 2 (technically the fourth live-action Mortal Kombat movie) is due out on October 24. We learned a few years ago that Karl Urban was cast as Johnny Cage, and today we got our first look at him on a movie poster posted by the official Mortal Kombat Movie account on Twitter:

It’s Johnny ******* Cage. Mortal Kombat II – coming soon only in theaters. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/VqRZjJpJksFebruary 11, 2025

It’s Johnny ******* Cage," the Mortal Kombat Movie account said, above the image of Karl ******* Urban looking cool as *****.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The fun thing is, this isn't a movie poster for Mortal Kombat 2, it's a movie poster for Uncaged Fury, a film from within the Mortal Kombat-iverse starring world-famous actor and martial artist Johnny Cage. "From the studio that brought you Rebel Without a Cage" the poster reads, a quite-belivable title. In the background there are several leaping motorcycles, explosions, and billowing smoke. It's not a bad poster at all.

As for the movie itself, we'll see how that is in October. The reboot was OK—Wes called it " a pretty good time " but thinks for its R-rating it "could have gone harder." Adding Karl Urban to the formula certainly improves its chances.