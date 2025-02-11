Here's our first look at Karl Urban in Mortal Kombat 2 as 'Johnny ******* Cage'
I'd have preferred Dredd 2, but it wasn't up to me.
As Benjamin Franklin famously wrote in a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy in 1789, "In this world nothing can be said to be certain except death, taxes, and a bunch of Mortal Kombat reboots."
Benny Franks (as he was commonly called around the Continental Congress) wasn't wrong: The Mortal Kombat game series has been rebooted twice already, once in 2011 and then again in 2023, and the film series got its first reboot with 2021's Mortal Kombat.
Now we're poised for a movie reboot sequel, as Mortal Kombat 2 (technically the fourth live-action Mortal Kombat movie) is due out on October 24. We learned a few years ago that Karl Urban was cast as Johnny Cage, and today we got our first look at him on a movie poster posted by the official Mortal Kombat Movie account on Twitter:
It’s Johnny ******* Cage. Mortal Kombat II – coming soon only in theaters. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/VqRZjJpJksFebruary 11, 2025
It’s Johnny ******* Cage," the Mortal Kombat Movie account said, above the image of Karl ******* Urban looking cool as *****.
The fun thing is, this isn't a movie poster for Mortal Kombat 2, it's a movie poster for Uncaged Fury, a film from within the Mortal Kombat-iverse starring world-famous actor and martial artist Johnny Cage. "From the studio that brought you Rebel Without a Cage" the poster reads, a quite-belivable title. In the background there are several leaping motorcycles, explosions, and billowing smoke. It's not a bad poster at all.
As for the movie itself, we'll see how that is in October. The reboot was OK—Wes called it "a pretty good time" but thinks for its R-rating it "could have gone harder." Adding Karl Urban to the formula certainly improves its chances.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
Doug Cockle says that playing Geralt again is like 'slipping into a warm bath': the voice is 'part of me now'
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep review