Mount & Blade 2 finally gets Steam Workshop support ahead of full release

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord will finally leave early access on October 25 (opens in new tab), but before it does, developer TaleWorlds Entertainment has been rolling out a few patches and hotfixes to prep for the big day. The latest adds Steam Workshop support (opens in new tab) to the sometimes-buggy, always-brilliant medieval mercenary simulator.

Until now, the best place to find Mount & Blade 2 mods has been the Nexus Mods site (opens in new tab), which you'll almost certainly be familiar with if you've modded almost any game in the last ten years. For now—about two hours after Bannerlord got Workshop support at time of writing—that's still the case, but you can bet that many of the game's big mods will migrate from the Nexus over to Steam pretty quickly. It's a lot more convenient to subscribe to a mod on Steam than it is to futz around with mod managers, even if the Workshop can be a bit more limited.

Workshop support has been a regular request from the Bannerlord community ever since the game released on Steam early access in 2020 (opens in new tab), and it's one of several bells and whistles that TaleWorlds is adding before the game's release in just under two weeks. Besides Workshop support, the game will also be getting voiceovers for storyline dialogue and greetings, AI updates to stop your men getting stuck on one another during sieges, and various Steam knick-knacks like trading cards, emoticons and so on.

Oh, Bannerlord will also be receiving banners (opens in new tab) before October 25. You'd think those would have been in there from the start.

We liked Mount & Blade 2 (opens in new tab), jank and all, when it came to early access, and it's only gotten better since, the occasional bout of existential horror (opens in new tab) aside. It's a unique thing: a big box of weird and wonderful systems that can't help but produce incredible stories as you play. It's the kind of PC game born for a vast library of mods (opens in new tab), and with Workshop support that library just got even more accessible.