Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is Steam's biggest launch of 2020

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord released in Early Access yesterday and looks to be Steam's biggest launch of the year so far, reaching 178,562 concurrent players at its peak.

To put that in perspective, Doom: Eternal currently boasts an all-time player peak of 104,891 since its launch on March 20. At the time of writing Bannerlord sits in the #4 spot on Steam's Top 10, beating several perennial favourites including Grand Theft Auto 5 and Team Fortress 2.

Mount & Blade 2 was first announced way back in 2012 , and has been the subject of a regularly updated developer blog since 2017. An eight-year journey into Early Access is no mean feat. TaleWorlds took to Twitter to share the good news:

#Bannerlord has over 145,000 concurrent players right now. It took 100 minutes to reach 100,000. +1250 reviews on Steam, 88% of them positive, in just 3 hours.All these numbers make already @Mount_and_Blade II: Bannerlord the biggest launch in Steam in 2020. THANK YOUMarch 30, 2020

If you're interested in getting in on what's set to be one of the most popular games of the year, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is now available on Steam, and is 10 percent off until April 13.