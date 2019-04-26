Mortal Kombat 11 is getting two patches to help with the grind

Unlocking all of Mortal Kombat 11, from fatalities to cosmetics, necessitates a great deal of grinding or a lot of cash. There are four different currencies, a whole mode dedicated to opening loot boxes and progression-halting difficulty. NetherRealm recently acknowledged some of the issues, however, and has announced some changes coming in the next couple of days.

Having finished the story and started my journey through the Krypt, I'm already sick of it. The Krypt is full of chests that require different currencies to unlock, and while you get some at the Krypt entrance, they'll rapidly run out. There's no way to tell what you'll get in a chest, so you could easily end up dumping everything on a bunch of concept art that you'll never look at again.

You can get what you need to unlock more chests by fighting your way through the Towers of Time challenges, but they've proven to be so tricky that it feels like the only viable way to fatten up your in-game bank balance is by spending real money. NetherRealm denies that this was the objective, however, and a pair of patches aim to make the Towers of Time both easier and more rewarding.

The first patch is due out in a day or two, and here's what it will include:

Character tuning to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time.

Reduce AI health to reduce difficulty in Towers of Time.

Reduce effects and frequency of most difficult modifiers in Towers of Time.

Updates to character move values.

Overall improvements to stability, including crash fixes in menus and navigating UI.

Fixed a problem where the game would not load using certain keyboard configurations.

Fixed a problem where the game would not load due to non-English characters in the Windows user name.

It will be followed by another patch early next week, reducing the AI difficulty, increasing Tower of Time rewards and giving all players a gift of 500,000 Koins, 500 Hearts, 1,000 Soul Fragments and 1,000 Time Krystals.

All I want to do is dress up Johnny Cage in a variety of gaudy costumes and sunglasses, and hopefully this will let me achieve my important goals with less shouting at the screen.