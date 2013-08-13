Morrigan won't be a party member in Dragon Age: Inquisition

Electronic Arts may not have unveiled much of Dragon Age: Inquisition at this year's E3, but you could tell it hit the right note as Morrigan was greeted with cheers once she sauntered into view. Unfortunately, it seems our favorite practitioner of the dark arts won't be joining the team in Inquisition.

Creative Director Mike Laidlaw told Game Informer that while Morrigan plays an integral role in Inquisition's plot, she won't return to cast spells as a party member.

“I think it is fair for people to understand that [Morrigan] will not be a party member,” Laidlaw told Game Informer . “That's going to disappoint some people, but I think it's important for us to be upfront about that.”

Laidlaw said Morrigan will serve as more than just a plot device, and will have a “human role” in Inquisition's plot. Laidlaw didn't elaborate on that point, but it sounds like the witch won't be relegated the role of a simple narrator.

Laidlaw also confirmed that your history with Morrigan in Dragon Age: Origins will serve a purpose in Inquistion, though that raises new questions considering you'll play as a new human protagonist—not the Grey Warden from Origins. Perhaps our fair warden will make an appearance as well?

Either way, I suppose we'll just have to hold tryouts for a new dark mage to join our ranks—preferably one who can conjure sweet rolls and mead at a moment's notice.