More triage for Batman: Arkham Knight

After Warner Bros. announced that it had given up all hope of ever supporting multi-GPU systems properly, I wasn't expecting it to patch the rest of Batman: Arkham Knight with great enthusiasm. But the devs are still chipping away, as a set of new patch notes indicates.

There's a fair bit of fluff, but the interesting bits include:

Restored heavier rain during the opening section of the game

Fixed missing rain effects on a few remaining player character skins

Miscellaneous gameplay fixes and stability improvements

Made frame times more consistent for 60Hz monitors running at 30fps with VSync enabled

Minor performance optimizations for certain combinations of hardware

Fixed graphical corruption that may occur after Alt-Tabbing

Added new Classic Harley Quinn skin for use in AR Challenges & the Harley Quinn Story Pack

Added Arkham Knight as a playable character for AR Challenges & the Red Hood Story Pack

The restoration of the rain effects is a victory—it was one of the most noticeable deficiencies when compared to console screenshots. Overall, however, performance results seem to be mixed, with some in the comments reporting stable framerates and others desktop crashes.