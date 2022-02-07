More Dying Light 2 fixes are incoming

Audio player loading…

If you've been experiencing bugs in suckerpunch simulator Dying Light 2, or bemoaned the absence of certain missing options in the menus, then here's some good news for you. After pushing a few hotfixes live over the weekend, Techland says it will "be continuing to add more in the coming days."

Those hotfixes already live include improved co-op stability, fixes for missing textures and audio issues, resolving problems with the redemption of in-game rewards from Twitch drops and the like, and performance improvements for DLSS and ray tracing.

Techland's plan for the PC version of Dying Light 2 this week, as the studio posted on Twitter, includes fixes that are ready to implement for game-crashing bugs, situations that could cause infinite black screens, AI dead body replication in co-op, and players being unable to sell valuables to vendors. More DLSS improvements are apparently ready to go as well.

Beyond that, the developer is working on mouse key binding issues and support for custom mouse buttons, possibly letting players enable English VO even if their local language is not set to English, additional video settings, and backup saves. Also soon to be fixed: story blocks, blocks ending in a death loop, and some visual bugs that appear in the hospital During the Markers of Plague quest.

Sounds like Techland is pretty busy. Players have been busy as well, including one who went through the developer menu and found that Dying Light 2 has a hidden bicycle that's fully rideable.