Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom is still coming to PC, and a free demo is coming soon

You'd be forgiven for forgetting about Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. It released for consoles in December, but remains a no-show on PC despite having a Steam page. The Game Atelier developed platformer was well-received when it launched last year and it definitely looks the part, especially if you were fond of the ye olde Wonder Boy games.

In recent Steam updates, publisher FDG Entertainment has addressed the ongoing PC delay, and the good news is that a free demo for the game could arrive later this month, providing that demo proves technically sound.

"Once we finished the majority of tests, we'll release the free demo," the update reads. "We expect to release the demo this month. If the demo runs well on the majority of machines, we'll release the full version, otherwise we'll fix what needs to be fixed first. We want to make sure that PC players have a great 'Day1' experience with the full version of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom."

As for PC specific features, Monster Boy will feature ultrawide support but only on select levels: boss fights and "other scenes" will remain at 16:9 but there will be a feature to "blend these nicely".

Here's the original launch trailer: