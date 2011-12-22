Monaco multiplayer movie musters merriment

Top-down indie heist 'em up Monaco: What's yours is mine has a new trailer, according to those lovely chaps over at RPS . Soundtracked with an authentic-sounding plinky-plonk piano, it highlights the multiplayer portion of the game. It's definitely best viewed in full-screen at 1080p, otherwise it just looks like something a nine-year-old made in the 1995 Micro Machines engine. It still looks like damn good fun, though, and it's hugely impressive due to the fact that it was born of the depression of one man.

In this paragraph, I was going to discuss the games it reminds me of. But for the purposes of this news story, I've decided sentences are for wimps, so I'm just going to make a list instead.

GAMES MONACO REMINDS ME OF:



Frozen Synapse



The Heist



Splinter Cell



Gauntlet



The original GTA



Hitman



Cluedo



If you feel some more games should be added to my list, stick 'em in the comments below.