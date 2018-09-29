Mojang are making a Minecraft spin-off and it's a dungeon-crawler

Mojang announced a new game at Minecon, a spin-off from Minecraft that will be a multiplayer dungeon-crawler featuring the blocky voxely style it's known for. According to Mojang's announcement, "Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!"

It's called Minecraft: Dungeons and it'll be out in 2019. Not much more than that has been revealed, but here's the official site.