Popular

Mojang are making a Minecraft spin-off and it's a dungeon-crawler

By

It's called Minecraft: Dungeons.

Mojang announced a new game at Minecon, a spin-off from Minecraft that will be a multiplayer dungeon-crawler featuring the blocky voxely style it's known for. According to Mojang's announcement, "Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!"

It's called Minecraft: Dungeons and it'll be out in 2019. Not much more than that has been revealed, but here's the official site.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments