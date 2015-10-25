Mods bring Hulk into GTA 5, more monster encounters to Witcher 3

In our mod roundup this week, smash GTA 5's Los Santos as the Hulk, enjoy more random monster encounters in The Witcher 3, revisit Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl in a sandbox map-pack for Call of Pripyat, and more. Here's the best of what we've seen this week.

Hulk mod, for GTA 5

Maker of many superhero mods for the GTA series, JulioNIB has now brought the Hulk to GTA 5. String together super-jumps that let you sail across the map, landing with an earth-shattering and car-scattering crash. Pick up and throw objects, including trains, send soldiers and citizens flying with the patented Hulk-clap, and yank lampposts out of the ground to use as giant clubs. Check out the video above. You can download the mod, find links to the Hulk skin, and see the installation instructions here.

Random Encounters, for The Witcher 3

As if there weren't enough monsters haunting the landscape in The Witcher 3, you can add a few more using the sliders that come with this mod. Up the chances you'll run into flying or ground-based creatures, mobs of monsters, and even human opponents. You can tailor the random monster list so it spawns your favorites, and you can tweak their level of difficulty as well. You can find it here at Nexus Mods.

Call of Chernobyl, for Stalker: Call of Pripyat

Import the earlier Stalker games into Call of Pripyat with this freeplay map pack, and bring all your favorite post-apocalyptic haunts into one place. While there's no story, there are a dozen repeatable missions to enjoy as you rediscover all your favorite locations from the games. Available here at Mod DB.

Cartographic Map, for Crusader Kings 2

Want to bring a more eye-pleasing map into Crusader Kings 2? Terrain, borders, fog of war, water, and fonts have all been changed, giving the game a clean and crisp new look. I'd certainly want to wage war all over that map. You can find it in the Steam Workshop.

Original voice acting, for Resident Evil HD

Dedicated modder Bunny has edited hundreds of audio files to bring the original and enjoyable cheesy dialogue from the original Resident Evil into the HD remake. Enjoy the video above, and find the mod right here.