Modern Warfare 2: Resurgence map pack on Steam

The second map pack for Modern Warfare 2 is now available for purchase on Steam . Resurgence is five new maps for £10.99/$14.99, except that when they say new maps, they mean that two of them are old maps. From CoD4. You know, that game of yours that they're slowly selling back to you for a tenner a chunk?

Anyway, we've got Carnival, an abandoned theme park map, Fuel, which is an oil refinery, Trailer Park, which is a dark, stylised journey into the tortured dreams of a Nazi soldier on the eve of his execution. Oh wait, my bad, it's just set in a trailer park. The two returning maps are Strike and Vacant, set in a desert town and an eastern-european office block, respectively. It's on sale today , so it's slightly less of a rip-off than it will be in a few days' time.