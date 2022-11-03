Modern Warfare 2 is getting ranked mode in 2023

Audio player loading…

It's time to bid farewell to Call of Duty Vanguard and Cold War's ranked modes, as Treyarch and Infinity Ward have announced that Modern Warfare 2 will be making its own ranked debut in 2023.

League Play for Cold War and Ranked Play for Vanguard will wind down this month, with players having until November 22 to claim any rewards for both games. In a tweet (opens in new tab), Treyarch said that "the success of these modes has directly contributed to the future of Ranked Play," adding: "We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback, and time played that was collected over the past two years. We look forward to sharing more soon!"

Treyarch and Infinity Ward are promising a whole slew of things with Modern Warfare 2's ranked mode, including competitive modes and rewards, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings and a top 250 leaderboard. There's only the vague 2023 window to go by right now, but I'd imagine we can expect it pretty early into the new year.

Along with the ranked announcement, the two developers also revealed that a CDL Moshpit multiplayer playlist is landing alongside season 1's launch on November 16. No details about which game modes or maps the playlist will contain just yet, which will be revealed (opens in new tab) "closer to the launch." There's usually a pretty nice mishmash of modes, though, including Call of Duty staples like team deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed. Couple that with hardcore mode (opens in new tab) also arriving on November 16 and season 1 is already shaping up to be a good one.