Mod brings Mass Effect's Geth into Stellaris

This week on the Mod Roundup, Mass Effect's Geth make an appearance as a playable race in Stellaris, complete with an animated portrait, which you can see above. There's also a mod that brings tons of new clouds and weather to Fallout 4, and some beautiful real-world buildings arrive in Cities: Skylines.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Geth Species, for Stellaris

Steam Workshop link

While we sit waiting for the next Mass Effect game, we can least turn to mods to tide us over. Import the Geth as a playable race into Stellaris, along with some of their attributes, such as Geth populations not consuming food. Geth populations do not grow, but they can build additional pops. The mod also includes custom communication phrases.

Vivid Weathers

Nexus Mods link

This climate and weather overhaul for Fallout 4 adds 75 new weather variations and over 100 additional cloud textures. There are enhanced sunrays, new sound effects for rain, and as you can see above, prettier sunsets. The post-apocalypse is looking more beautiful every day.

The Wave, for Cities: Skylines

Steam Workshop link

Based on a real-life residential apartment complex in Denmark, this attractive dwelling will make a fine addition to your favorite city. While the real buildings only feature two waves, it looks like you can connect as many as you like using this mod. They light up beautifully at night as well.

