Popular

Mists of Pandaria talent calculator calculates talent

By

wow talent calculator thumb

We've known that upcoming World of Warcraft expansion Mists of Pandaria overhauls the game's talent system, but the game's new talent calculator - pointed out by Eurogamer - lets you see exactly how it's going to work. Instead of accumulating talent points, each time you reach a multiple of level 15 you unlock a new talent, giving you the potential of six skills all the way up to level 90.

It's a far simpler way of levelling, with no talent trees or specialisations - each talent can be chosen completely independently of others. Using the Hunter class as an example, level 90 gives you Flash Freeze, which means your freezing trap no longer has a cool down; Black Ice, which grants you a 10% increase on the movement speed reduction of your ice trap; and Transmorph Trap, which transforms your next enemy into a beast.

Developers Blizzard are keen for feedback, so it's essentially a beta test without letting people actually play the game. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments.

See comments