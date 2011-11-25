Mists of Pandaria talent calculator calculates talent

We've known that upcoming World of Warcraft expansion Mists of Pandaria overhauls the game's talent system, but the game's new talent calculator - pointed out by Eurogamer - lets you see exactly how it's going to work. Instead of accumulating talent points, each time you reach a multiple of level 15 you unlock a new talent, giving you the potential of six skills all the way up to level 90.

It's a far simpler way of levelling, with no talent trees or specialisations - each talent can be chosen completely independently of others. Using the Hunter class as an example, level 90 gives you Flash Freeze, which means your freezing trap no longer has a cool down; Black Ice, which grants you a 10% increase on the movement speed reduction of your ice trap; and Transmorph Trap, which transforms your next enemy into a beast.

Developers Blizzard are keen for feedback, so it's essentially a beta test without letting people actually play the game. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments.