Mirror's Edge Catalyst has been delayed two weeks

The bad news is that Mirror's Edge Catalyst has been delayed. The not-as-bad-as-it-could-have-been news is that it's a relatively slight delay: Instead of coming out on May 26 as originally planned, EA now says it will be out on June 7 in North America, and a couple of days later in the EU.

“As you know, we’re about to open the gates to the city of Glass for participants of the Closed Beta. One of the key features of the Beta and the full game is Social Play, detailed in our latest developer diary,” EA explained. “To support the Social Play features, we are using a brand new online technology. We also want to make sure we have the opportunity and time to address player feedback from the Closed Beta. That is why we will give ourselves a bit more time to perfect the game, with a new release date for Mirror’s Edge Catalyst of June 7th (NA) and June 9th (EU).”

Not great news, obviously, but at least it's only a couple of weeks. And on the bright side, now you've got extra time to read our Mirror's Edge Catalyst hands-on from last week, in which Sam declares that fans of the original game "should feel right at home."