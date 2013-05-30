Popular

Mirror's Edge 2 listing spotted on EA's help centre

In the last week, listings of Mirror's Edge 2 have been spotted on various retailer websites and, most recently, as a page on EA's own Help Center. While promising, it's far from confirmation that a sequel to 2009's freerunning adventure is on the way. Instead, think of it as that slow, early build of momentum that could well lead to a glorious leap into existence. That, or it'll awkwardly stumble, and fall into a chasm of "nope, not going to happen."

The first appearance was on Amazon Germany, which listed an Xbox 360 version of the game at a particularly expensive €99.99. That was followed up by an Amazon Italy listing for an Xbox One release. Both pages have since been removed.

Promising - and slightly troubling given that both sites focused solely on Xbox platforms - but also extremely speculative, especially given the lack of information provided by either page.

But now a more interesting source has been found: EA.com's own Help Center portal . The listing, discovered by NeoGAF , shows the same blank template page used by other unreleased EA games. Naturally, it has now also been removed, but you can see a screenshot below, taken by GAF user 'ekim'.

'Ekim' tested the help page for other potential sequels, noting that Mass Effect 4 and FIFA 2015 do not exist, while FIFA 2014 and Dragon Age Inquisition do. He concludes by saying that every confirmed but unreleased game had a page that followed this template, suggesting that EA don't tend to create them for unannounced games.

Does this suggest a Mirror's Edge 2 reveal is imminent? EA's E3 press conference will take place on June 10th.

Thanks, Eurogamer .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
