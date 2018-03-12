MiniDoom 2 is a fan-made, sidescrolling take on the classic FPS

Two years ago I wrote about a Doom fan game which imagined the ye olde shooter as a sidescrolling, Metal Slug-esque platformer. Dubbed MiniDoom, studio Calavera described it as a "very short parody game". The concept must have stuck though, because but now they've gone ahead and released MiniDoom 2, a remake of the original described as "bigger, louder and more badass".

If you happened to play the first MiniDoom, this looks to be the same, except bigger. There are 17 new levels, two new bosses, and a total of 14 weapons, as well as five difficulty levels and four game modes. In keeping with the fact that this is "MiniDoom2", a bunch of the Doom 2 enemies are present, including the Mancubus and Revenant (the latter can fly, too). There are 14 weapons, significantly more than than Doom 2 had, but I won't complain.

And, of course, it's free. You can check it out over here or on Itch.io. Check out the launch trailer below: