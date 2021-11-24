Miniature Market has miniatures for sale much cheaper than official retailers

It's not often you see tabletop miniatures for sale at a decent price, and you usually have to look further than the official models if you're playing a popular game. I don't know anyone who plays Wrath of Kings, the miniatures game Kickstarted by the people behind Cool Mini Or Not, but its figures look like they'd a decent fit for certain other fantasy games, and can be found significantly cheaper than the official ones. Especially during Miniature Market's annual Black Friday sale.

Take a look at the House Teknes starter box, whose mix of pigmen and armored warriors would make ideal orcs and town guards in a D&D game. You also get what looks like a gnome riding a kangaroo and a guy with an octopus on his head? It's 30 neat-looking plastic plastic toy soldiers and it's reduced from $70 to $8. Or check out the House Shael Han starter box, which packs in spear-wielding dominatrices, tusked warriors who don't believe in shirts or shoes, and some kung-fu dudes with knives. It's basically a couple of Warhammer witch elves, some orcs, and a start on the Cathay army, only it's the same $8 instead of whatever arm and a leg Games Workshop charges for 24 minis these days.

Here's some kind of bat-wolf monster for $3, down from $35, and a gnome piloting a pair of robotic legs for $1.50, down from $20. Either of those would liven up your next D&D session. I'm not sure you'd get as much use out of these half-naked BDSM fanatics, but you get 14 of them in a box for $4. If all that inspires you to actually try Wrath of Kings, the rulebook is reduced from $39.99 to $5.

If you prefer the premium, pre-painted official minis, Miniature Market has those too, with a D&D red dragon half-price at $50, and a black dragon for the same. Just a little pricier, but I suppose it'll get you to the minimum $99 for free shipping in the US faster. The sale lasts until November 30.