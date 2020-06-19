Minecraft inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame

With over 200 million sold copies, spin-offs such as Minecraft Dungeons, and an overall robust legacy, Minecraft is clearly a seminal game. Now its reputation has been cemented further by the game's induction into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Founded in 2015, the World Video Game Hall of Fame is still relatively young, unlike its music counterpart. It's part of the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. Previous inductees include DOOM, Halo, the Sims and Microsoft Solitaire. Nominating games is an entirely public process, and selection criteria include features such as longevity, reach and 'icon status'.

The video announcing 2020's new entries in the Hall of Fame describes icon status as a game being recognisable even to non-gamers and possessing influence on pop culture, which may or may not apply to 1981's Atari classic Centipede. The Strong Museum meanwhile calls Minecraft, "perhaps the most innovative construction toy of all time" and goes on to say Minecraft wasn't only picked for its gameplay, but also for its large and creative community. It's a well-deserved inductee, seeing as Minecraft is played and studied the world over and has started off many a streamer's career.

If you want to nominate a game, you can use the form on the World Video Game Hall of Fame website.