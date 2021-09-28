Popular

Microsoft Store opens to third-party storefront apps, including Epic and Amazon

By

We might even see the Steam Store available from the Microsoft Store someday.

Microsoft Store redesign is coming
(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Microsoft Store, formerly known as the Windows Store, is infamously bad. We declared in 2017 that after years of operation, upgrades, and improvements, sorry, it still sucks. A rumor surfaced in April suggesting that Microsoft was planning a new store that doesn't suck—a bold strategy—but as of July we were still waiting, without too much optimism.

Today Microsoft announced a new policy that, to my eyes, does not suck: Making third-party storefront apps available on the Microsoft Store, beginning with Amazon and the Epic Games Store.

"Just like any other app, third-party storefront apps will have a product detail page that can be found via search or by browsing—so that users can easily find and install it with the same confidence as any other app in the Microsoft Store on Windows," Microsoft Store general manager Giorgio Sardo wrote in a Windows Blog post. "Today, we are sharing that Amazon and Epic Games will bring their storefront apps to the Microsoft Store over the next few months, and we look forward to welcoming other stores as well in the future."

This doesn't mean you'll browse the Epic Store through the Microsoft Store, but that the EGS storefront app will be available to download and install through it. Other apps for external storefronts could follow, including Steam. It's different from the Amazon Appstore integration announced earlier this year, which will enable users to discover and install Android apps on Amazon from the Microsoft Store, but it does fit with what Sardo described as Microsoft's commitment to making "an open store for an open platform," a point he previously made in a blog post in June.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows 11 is set to roll out to everyone on October 5, but is available right now to everyone in the Windows Insider program. Sardo said that a preview of the Amazon Appstore integration into the Microsoft Store will get underway "soon."

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments