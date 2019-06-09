Microsoft has a brand new studio dedicated to Age of Empires

Microsoft has formed a new studio dedicated to its Age of Empires series. Following the official unveiling of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition at its E3 2019 press conference, a note on the Xbox website announced the studio's existence.

"We are committing more resources and dedicated leadership to the Age of Empires franchise to ensure that its legacy on PC continues in service of the passionate community of faithful fans," the note reads.

Age of Empires 4 is currently in development by Relic Entertainment, and will be published by Microsoft Studios, most likely in 2020. A remaster of the original Age of Empires released early last year, attracting a fairly lukewarm review by Fraser.

Microsoft also announced its acquisition of Double Fine Productions during its E3 2019 press conference.

