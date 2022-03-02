Micron boasts worlds most advanced SSD for data centers

Audio player loading…

In today’s techy world, data centers are a huge but relatively unseen part of all of our daily lives. It’s no longer just something used to store data for big companies or tech nerds. We stream all sorts of things like entertainment with movies and TV shows, music, and now even videogames. And it all comes from this mysterious place so often called the cloud, which is usually in reality actually a huge building filled with racks of SSDs somewhere here on Earth.

With the increase in common use, the demand on data centers has also gone up dramatically. Now, we’re expecting to be able to do fairly demanding processes like stream games seamlessly, which requires incredible speeds from these banks of machines. So it’s no surprise we’ve just seen the launch of the most advanced data centre SSD yet.

Micron are no strangers to the SSD market thanks to their their own Crucial products, though it’s also known for impressive DDR4 overclocks. The newly announced Micron 7450 SSD with NVMe is set to be the new feather in Micron’s cap boasting to be the world’s most advanced 176 layer NAND data centre SSD. This looks like it’s similar in concept as the new 2TB M.2 SSDs the company recently squeezed into a 2230 form factor.

The new Micron 7450 SSDs are built specifically for data centres using replacement gate technology. This method allows for multiple cells to be built into a single insulating structure, which is said to practically eliminate the cell to cell coupling issues, greatly speeding things up. According to Micron, the new SSDs are capable of sub 2ms random read and write latencies almost all the time.

Unlike those 2230 M.2s, these 7450 SSDs certainly won’t fit in your brand new Steam Deck. Though nearly reaching 16 TB capacities, I kinda wish it did. Instead, these new storage baes (please let me have this joke it’s so good) will be better served helping you with services like Nvidia’s GeForce Now, or whatever it is that Intel looks to be starting up soon.