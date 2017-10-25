Metal Gear Survive PC release date set (Updated)

Update: Metal Gear Survive, Konami's first post-Hideo Kojima Metal Gear game, is coming to PC alongside console versions on February 20 in the US and February 22 in Europe.

Despite some mixed signals, Konami confirmed the above in a press release and the following tweet:

Metal Gear Survive will launch on 20th Feb 2018 in the US + 22nd Feb 2018 in EU. You can pre-order now! #MGSurvive https://t.co/iLpMcN1zqY pic.twitter.com/IzhA4xNUHmOctober 25, 2017

If preordering is your thing, details on how to do it, and what doing so will get you, are outlined via the link in the above tweet and our original story below.

Original story:

Metal Gear Survive, the zombie-laden, post-Kojima MGSV spin-off, will release on February 20 in the US and February 22 in the EU. Or at least, it will for both Xbox One and PS4: a newly released image toting the game's preorder bonuses doesn't feature any reference to a PC version.

The game was confirmed for PC when it was announced in late 2016, and Tim even had a hands-on session with it back at E3 2017. During that session Tim was told by a rep that the PC version will be out on the same day and date as the console versions. Even so, things can change. We'll reach out to Konami for clarification.

For what it's worth, the preorder bonuses include a bunch of digital tat, including four gold-plated weapons, two additional gestures, four metallic survival scarves (nice), "Kabuki" face paint and two other... things. The image is below.