Metal Gear Survive charges money for extra save slots

In an unusual move, Metal Gear Survive charges its players for extra save slots. First noticed on reddit and verified by us, if you want to create a new save slot beyond the first, you'll need to fork out "1000 SV Coins". SV Coins are an in-game currency which can only be purchased with real money.

Basically, once the 'New Game' option is clicked, and assuming one save game already exists, you'll be met with this message:

At the time of writing the cost of 1150 SV Coins is US$9.99. Meanwhile, 30 SV Coins are currently gifted with every daily login. Here's the full breakdown of ways to acquire these coins:

100 SV coins - $0.99

550 SV coins - $4.99

1150 SV coins - $9.99

3500 SV coins - $29.99

6000 SV coins - $49.99

You'll note that "playing the game" isn't among these options, because it isn't an option. Aside from the log-in bonuses, SV Coins can only be acquired with real world money. Which means, if you happened to want two characters on the go in MGS, then you have to pay up.

We've known for at least a month that Metal Gear Survive would feature micro-transactions, and that's par for the course. And while it's ostensibly an online game (albeit one that can be played alone), it's an odd move that people aren't taking too well.