Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes' base recreated in Far Cry 4

If you're not planning to pick up Metal Gear Solid V's excellent prologue chapter—or, if you are (or have), but also want to stealth through its level in a different but equally murderous way—here is a somewhat viable alternative.

Far Cry 4 Mapmaker Robert Cram has recreated Ground zeroes' base in Ubisoft's FPS. Just like in Ground Zeroes, it deposits you on a rocky outcropping outside the base. Unlike in Ground Zeroes, there's no opening cutscene. Or Joan Baez.

It's a relatively straightforward pure-stealth outpost challenge. There's no margin for error, either: set off an alarm and it's an instant fail.

You can see a walkthrough of the map by its creator below, and find it in Far Cry 4 by searching the map library for 'MGS V Ground Zeroes5'.

Thanks, Kotaku.