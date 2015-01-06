Popular

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes' base recreated in Far Cry 4

By

Far Cry 4

If you're not planning to pick up Metal Gear Solid V's excellent prologue chapter—or, if you are (or have), but also want to stealth through its level in a different but equally murderous way—here is a somewhat viable alternative.

Far Cry 4 Mapmaker Robert Cram has recreated Ground zeroes' base in Ubisoft's FPS. Just like in Ground Zeroes, it deposits you on a rocky outcropping outside the base. Unlike in Ground Zeroes, there's no opening cutscene. Or Joan Baez.

It's a relatively straightforward pure-stealth outpost challenge. There's no margin for error, either: set off an alarm and it's an instant fail.

You can see a walkthrough of the map by its creator below, and find it in Far Cry 4 by searching the map library for 'MGS V Ground Zeroes5'.

Thanks, Kotaku.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments