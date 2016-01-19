Metal Gear Online leaves beta, now live

Well, that was quick. We blinked and the Metal Gear Online beta vanished like Snake in a cardboard factory. Metal Gear Online is now live, and if you play at least one match before January 26 you'll receive 3,000 Gear Points, MGO's in-game currency, to customise your kit.

The MGO beta launched just shy of a week ago, and was suspended the next day while Konami fixed an exploit that allowed players to obtain Mother Base Coins, the premium currency, without paying for them. It seems the console lot did all the heavy bug squashing for us.