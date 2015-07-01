Messi gets tricky in Fifa 16 video

Fifa 16 hopes to bottle magic by mocapping the arcane shimmies of Lionel Messi. It's all in support of the "No Touch Dribbling" feature coming to this year's Fifa, which gives players extra off-ball movement while still in possession, allowing for smarter feints or, in Messi's case, moments of stupefying brilliance. "Always watch the hips" an Aston Villa coach once told me, but that doesn't work when a man can change direction faster than humans can blink.

Fifa 16 is due out in September. Here are Ben's impressions of the game in action. And here are seven minutes of Messi being Messi why not.