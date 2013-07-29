Men of War: Assault Squad 2 announced, promises more war, men, squads and assaults

"More war, war men!" shout the RTS fans, who have become increasingly hungry for fresh humans to tactically expend through glorious battle. Men of War developers DigitalMindSoft are in the ideal position to answer these cries, and have done so by announcing Men of War: Assault Squad 2 - a follow-up to their infantry-heavy standalone expansion.

Assault Squad 2 will feature new skirmish scenarios, maps, and an 8 vs 8 multiplayer mode. The developers also promise multiple upgrades, from vague promises of engine improvements and better graphics, to specific fan requests, such as multi-core support and advanced shader technology and season/map dependant camouflage. Steam Workshop support is also planned.

Men of War: Assault Squad is due out later this year. More screenshots below.