Men of War 2's latest trailer showcases men, war

Like a mighty tachanka (opens in new tab), Men of War 2's development trundles on implacably regardless of the obstacles before it. The WW2 RTS, which comes from Ukrainian studio Best Way, had its development interrupted by Russia's invasion (opens in new tab) earlier this year, but the studio has returned with a new trailer showcasing, well, the Second World War, mostly.

The trailer shows off the game's urban and tank warfare: Allied and Axis armies duke it out in distinctly unhappy-looking European towns, trading shells and flamethrower fuel as buildings collapse around them. It's a short one, but it sure looks like you're gonna have a lot to keep track of on the battlefield when the game releases next year.

We're pretty intrigued by Men of War 2 around here. Best Way is promising a game that combines the spectacle of Company of Heroes with the tactics of Commandos, which sounds right up my alley. When we got hands-on with Men of War 2 (opens in new tab) earlier this year, it showed promise even if there are some rough edges that need sanding down. As things stand it's pretty spectacular but the on-boarding experience leaves something to be desired: a criticism that people probably also levelled at the real-life WW2.

The clue's in the name, but this is in the same lineage as 2009's Men of War, an RTS that got a standalone expansion we rather liked. We gave Men of War: Assault Squad 81% (opens in new tab) back in 2011, though we did criticise its sequel (opens in new tab) for, you guessed it, a rough on-boarding experience. Men of War 2's now been in development for a year since its 2021 announcement (opens in new tab), and is expected sometime in 2023.

If you want to keep up to date with Men of War 2's development, you can keep an eye on the publisher's Twitter account (opens in new tab). You can also follow the game's Steam page (opens in new tab) for future updates.