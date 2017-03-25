Medieval tactical RPG Battle Brothers exits early access

Tactical RPG Battle Brothers has been gaining a bit of attention, and it's easy to see why. It's pretty much Mount and Blade, only 2D, turn-based, and with seemingly more strategic combat. Overhype Studios' game released yesterday, after a stint in early access, with the requisite launch trailer to prove it.

I'm getting a The Black Company/Warhammer vibe from the game as well, thanks to its premise, and naturally the orcs/goblins that you'll be fighting throughout the game (that is, when you're not flicking arrows at human foes instead). Oh yes, that premise: you're the leader of a band of mercenaries in a "gritty, low-power, medieval fantasy world. You decide where to go, whom to hire or to fight, what contracts to take and how to train and equip your men in a procedurally generated open world campaign".

Sign me up! To the game, not to a company of mercenaries—I'm not entirely sure I'm cut out for that sort of life. *sips from cup of decaf Earl Grey tea.*

Battle Brothers can be found on Steam over yonder, where it'll set you back £23/$30.