Media Molecule's Dreams could come to PC along with the games made in it, co-founder says

Media Molecule wants to bring its PS4-exclusive game creation suite Dreams to PC eventually—and let players export games made in Dreams to platforms other than PS4, studio co-founder Kareem Ettouney has said.

Asked whether Dreams, which is currently in PS4 Early Access, would ever come to PC, Ettouney said the studio first needed to first reach a large audience on the console before expanding. "But it's definitely in our dreams to do Pro versions that are expanded. It just depends on a lot of things working out for us," he said during a Q&A at the View Conference in Turin, Italy.

"The answer to every question is 'yes', but Dreams needs to reach a lot of people first. Our goal for Dreams is to last for 20 years, and keep expanding it and keep adding to it and keep improving it."

Ettourney also said Media Molecule wants to allow players that build games in Dreams to export their creations outside the PS4, and those "long-term" plans seem a little more concrete than the prospect of bringing Dreams itself to PC.

"The very limited exporting features [at] the moment are like exporting a video, but we have in the long-term [plans for] exporting a standalone game outside of Dreams entirely—exporting to other devices and beyond," he said.

To make that happen, the studio is looking into how it can let players apply for a commercial license, which means they own their creations and can therefore publish them on other platforms.

"We have plans, features and dreams [of our own], and we hope to make it go to the 11th degree, so that people can celebrate their creations completely."

Thanks, GamesIndustry.biz.