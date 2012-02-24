Medal of Honor: Warfighter announced, built with Frostbite 2

Warfighter is an advanced follow-up to 2010's Medal of Honor reboot. It's being built with Battlefield 3's Frostbite 2 engine and developed by Danger Close. DICE handled Medal of Honor's multiplayer mode, but GI mention that Warfighter's singleplayer and muiltiplayer will be built by Danger Close this time round. EA have shared "a visual inspiration and representation" (man with gun pic) of Warfighter on the Medal of Honor site . There will be "more details to come in the next few weeks," they say. We'll have plenty more info for you in the next issue of PC Gamer UK.

There's no release date yet but if it's out this year it'll likely be going head to head with the next Call of Duty, which is rumoured to be Black Ops 2 . Can it compete? For more of an idea of what they're working with, check out our Medal of Honor review .