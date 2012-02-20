Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 spotted on dev CV and Amazon

The rumour mill is awash with whispers of a sequel to Treyarch's Call of Duty: Black Ops. Last month it was noted that Activision had bought up a series of Black Ops 2 domain names , a hint compounded by the recent appearance of an Amazon listing for Black Ops 2. The ad has since been pulled, but not before a screenshot appeared on Gameblog , spotted on Joystiq . That's not the only place that Black Ops 2 has appeared recently.

On LinkedIn, the profile of an artist at Nerve Software listed Black Ops 2 as a recent project . Nerve's last project is listed as Call of Duty: Black Ops. The LinkedIn profile has since been taken down .

Treyarch and Infinity Ward have taken it in turns to churn out annual editions of Call of Duty over the last few years, so it's likely that Treyarch are working on the next one right now. Given how well the first Black Ops sold, a sequel would make complete sense. Would you be interested in a Black Ops 2?