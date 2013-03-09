Maxis address SimCity launch, offer free EA game to get "back in your good graces"

Following a leaked internal memo that said much the same thing, Maxis General Manager Lucy Bradshaw has released a statement addressing the Titanic-esque launch of their latest city-building title, SimError . The blog post stops just short of apologising for the whole mess, but Bradshaw does own up to the game's connection problems, stating that "we're not going to rest until we've fixed the remaining server issues." To try and mollify the outraged, Maxis are also offering SimCity players a free game. A free, um, EA game of course - but one you'll (probably) be able to actually play.

Bradshaw outlines what went wrong. "The short answer is: a lot more people logged on than we expected. More people played and played in ways we never saw in the beta. OK, we agree, that was dumb, but we are committed to fixing it. In the last 48 hours we increased server capacity by 120 percent."

You'll be glad to hear that "SimCity is a solid hit in all major markets", especially if you can't play it, but you may be more enamored of the complimentary game, unless it turns out to be Army of Two or something.

"To get us back in your good graces, we're going to offer you a free PC download game from the EA portfolio," Bradshaw reveals. "On March 18, SimCity players who have activated their game will receive an email telling them how to redeem their free game.

"I know that's a little contrived – kind of like buying a present for a friend after you did something crummy. But we feel bad about what happened. We're hoping you won't stay mad and that we'll be friends again when SimCity is running at 100 percent."

Do you think you can still be friends with Maxis or EA after this, or have you uninvited them from future birthday parties? If you're wondering whether SimCity is any good or not, perhaps you should read our review .