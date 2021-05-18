Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch 1.02 adds mostly cosmetic improvements

With just under 12GB, Mass Effect Legendary Edition's patch 1.02 is quite hefty, making changes across all three games and the launcher, but a closer look reveals that, at least on PC, it offers further visual improvements and fixes to achievement tracking. Some of the problem players pointed out on Steam at launch seem to have been fixed with the 1.01 launch day update, and player reception has been positive overall, but some are still reporting crashes at launch.

While it's always difficult to tell how widespread problems such as the Origin launcher draining performance or crashes on startup are, the patch notes don't make mention of any known issues on PC at this time. It's not unlikely the team is still in the middle of some calibrations. On the issue of the missing FOV slider at least, modders have since come to the rescue. You can find the patch notes in full below.

General

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements

Mass Effect

Improved terrain textures

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad

menu

menu Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts

Mass Effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels

Resolved minor text issues with achievements

Mass Effect 3