Popular

Mass Effect: Andromeda's facial animations are still being polished

By

Did Ryder look a little "off" to you in last night's trailer? Bioware devs say they're still working on it.

Probably the most anticipated trailer to appear at last night's Game Awards would be the one for Mass Effect: Andromeda. It showed off combat, character interaction, resource collection and crafting, and the Nomad vehicle, revealing far more of the game than anything we've seen previously. But it also left some viewers a little put off by the not-quite-perfect facial animations and lip-sync.   

I didn't notice it when the video first ran, but watching it again I have to agree that Ryder's face is a little bit mushy during her conversation with the seedy port boss. In response to questions from fans, BioWare's Aaryn Flynn and Mac Walters issued assurances that Andromeda is still a work in progress.

Mass Effect: Andromeda producer Michael Gamble added that BioWare will continue to work on the game "until someone comes and rips it from us. Because we <3 you."

It's understandable that people might expect perfection, or something awfully close to it, in a trailer as big and sweeping as this one. But Mass Effect: Andromeda doesn't even have a release date yet, just a vague window of spring 2017, so there's still time for improvements. It also bears noting that the performance capture we're becoming used to is tough to match in a game where you can customize the faces. Still, more of that polish they speak of would be very welcome.

Thanks, Kotaku.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
See comments