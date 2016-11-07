Popular

Mass Effect: Andromeda "Orientation Briefing" trailer welcomes you to the team

It's a one-way ticket to a new neighborhood, but you're not going alone.

N7 Day continues with the first Mass Effect: Andromeda "Orientation Briefing," a video that sets the stage for your 600-year voyage to the outskirts of the Andromeda galaxy. The bad news is that It's a one-way trip. But the good news? You're bringing a whole bunch of friends.

The trailer answers the question that arose last week concerning when the game is set: The Andromeda Initiative teaser said only that it was "a future that begins 600 years from where we stand." That's that cleared up, then, although it's not made precisely clear when the journey to Andromeda begins. Given that this isn't a solo mission for humanity, my guess is that it was spurred by the galaxy's poor showing against the Reapers.   

So, four Arks, four Pathfinders—"a blend of elite soldier, scientist, and guide," as your orientation officer explains—all of them headed for the "Golden Worlds" located within Andromeda's Helios Cluster. The smart money says it's not going to be a smooth ride. Want to sign up? (Don't worry, it's just a mailing list—they're not actually going to slingshot you across the cosmos. Probably.) 

Hop on board at masseffect.com.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
