Mass Effect: Andromeda "Orientation Briefing" trailer welcomes you to the team

N7 Day continues with the first Mass Effect: Andromeda "Orientation Briefing," a video that sets the stage for your 600-year voyage to the outskirts of the Andromeda galaxy. The bad news is that It's a one-way trip. But the good news? You're bringing a whole bunch of friends.

The trailer answers the question that arose last week concerning when the game is set: The Andromeda Initiative teaser said only that it was "a future that begins 600 years from where we stand." That's that cleared up, then, although it's not made precisely clear when the journey to Andromeda begins. Given that this isn't a solo mission for humanity, my guess is that it was spurred by the galaxy's poor showing against the Reapers.

So, four Arks, four Pathfinders—"a blend of elite soldier, scientist, and guide," as your orientation officer explains—all of them headed for the "Golden Worlds" located within Andromeda's Helios Cluster. The smart money says it's not going to be a smooth ride. Want to sign up? (Don't worry, it's just a mailing list—they're not actually going to slingshot you across the cosmos. Probably.)

Hop on board at masseffect.com.