Popular

Mass Effect 3 launch trailer teases grand finale

By

[VAMS id="i0FOUwVfliu63"]

Mass Effect 3 is out TOMORROW (in the US, Friday in Europe). Within a few days many Mass Effect fans will finally know how it all ends. It's the climax of a story that's taken Bioware five years to tell and the launch trailer suggests it'll deliver a finale we won't forget in a hurry. Hopefully Hollywood's trailer makers are watching, they could take a few tips from this one.

Also, a quick warning. If you're searching for Mass Effect 3 trailers, we'd recommend you avoid one called "The Invasion." It's thought to be an unofficial fan cut that includes scenes from the ending. If you're avoiding all spoilers, best steer clear.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments