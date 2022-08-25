Throughout this Two Point Campus tour series, we've covered the core aspects of campus life. In our first video we introduced prospective students to the variety of classes they can take, and in our second we talked about the many ways to keep students happy throughout the academic year.

But there's a whole lot of stuff in between that hasn't been revealed yet; how to shore up students' skills between classes to make sure they get the best grades, how to make the most of your staff, and how to expand your campus as your reputation grows and the students begin flocking to your college in droves.

So here's the best of the rest of the things you need to know about Two Point Campus.

A student's education doesn't end in the classroom. To maximise those grades, students will need to attend lectures on their chosen topic, as well as get private tuition. Tuition is a specialised skill, so if you find a teacher skilled in it, consider assigning them to work exclusively one-on-one with students. It really will pay off.

(Image credit: SEGA)

Then there's the library—a veritable world of knowledge at students' fingertips. The bigger the better here, as things can get pretty rammed pretty quickly. Buy bookshelves dedicated to specialist topics, create different types of cubicles for students to work in, and make sure you have a skilled librarian in there around the clock.

Not every student cares as much for the body as the mind, but those that do will appreciate an on-site gym. Here students can shoot some hoops, practice vaults, and pump some iron, aluminium, or whatever other metal is associated with the gym these days. Students of 'Academic Exercise' in particular will thrive here.

If the strain of campus life gets a bit much for students, send them over to pastoral care. Here a counsellor will sit them down in front of the fire with a cup of tea and let them talk through their worries—whether it's a gastronomy student overcome with Seasonal Issues or a Clown with a sad case of Comic Mistiming.

And let's not forget that staff are people too (only smarter and wiser). Build a staff room with tea and food tables for them to unwind in. Chuck some sofas, a dart board, arcade cabinet, and old-fashioned TV in there and they'll return from their breaks ready to deliver some serious education!

(Image credit: SEGA)

If you're lucky enough to be working with a staff surplus, send off-duty staff to the Training Room. Make teachers smarter, assistants funnier, and janitors better-skilled with their Super Soakers for getting rid of intruders. Over in the Research Lab, meanwhile, teachers can uncover upgrades to existing equipment, and new items and furnishings that will improve both classrooms and the wider campus. You may not think you need a Dragon Tower or Green Screen, but the campus is a complex place with complex demands.

As your campus grows, you'll need the funds and flexibility to accommodate a bigger influx of students. Buy out new plots of land surrounding the main building. If that old lecture theatre suddenly feels a little cosy, then expand it, pick it up and plonk it down in another building. Students may be surprised when suddenly a lecture theatre disappears out from under their feet and they have to go looking for it, but they're young, they'll adapt.

If you've built the perfect dorm or toilet that strikes the perfect prestige-price balance, save it as a template, then copy-paste it around your campus (making adjustments where needed). It'll save you a ton of time in the long run.

Your college is an ever-evolving, ever-growing space, and you'll need to exercise a little creativity to keep things flowing smoothly in Two Point Campus.