Major Stardew Valley update makes getting married more fun, among other things

It's possible to get married in Stardew Valley, but for a long time it's not been particularly satisfying. Have you noticed, for instance, that your spouse does not stand next to you during the Dance of the Moonlight Jellies? What cheek! Now he or she will, thanks to a long list of new fixes and additions coming to Stardew Valley.

Other spouse updates include unique dialogue during festivals, and their parents and relatives will actually acknowledge your existence now (whether for good or bad – you decide). Oh, and spouses won't go walkabout on rainy days anymore, unless they have to go to work.

Other, more inanimate objects will undergo changes too: fruit trees yield higher quality fruit over time, and lightning strikes will now have a "unique effect" on them. Other aspects of lightning have changed as well: it's more likely to hit trees and crops, for example.

The full list of updates in 1.07 is over on the Stardew Valley community forum. It follows 1.06, which also contained a whole lot of adjustments to the way marriage works. It's fun to get married in Stardew Valley.