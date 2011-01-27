Magicka sells 30,000 copies in 24 hours

Magicka has exceeded all expectations by selling over 30,000 copies across digital distribution platforms. The game rocketed to the number one Top Seller spot on Steam, beating AAA title Dead Space 2. Read on for more details.

Talking to VG247 , the game's producer Shams Jorjani said: “The reception for Magicka has been better than we dared to hope, watching the numerous YouTube clips of gamers and editors worldwide laughing themselves senseless as they misfire spells left and right as well as the comments on twitter and forums show us people really get the humor and the idea behind Magicka."

He added: "“Singleplayer and LAN is what most people are currently playing but updating the multiplayer lobby and continuously improving the game is our top priority.”

The success comes despite the game's buggy launch , with Paradox pledging to patch the game every 24 hours for up to two weeks to eliminate the issues.