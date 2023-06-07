The PC version of Madden NFL 24 will be the current-gen version for the first time in years

The PC version of Madden NFL 24 will have the same features as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, allowing crossplay between the platforms and bringing the series up to date on PC after several years of last-gen ports.

Those current-gen console features include the latest "FieldSense" throwing, catching, and tackling controls and animations that were introduced in last year's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions—but not the PC version—and a brand new animation system that EA says adds "more body definition that improves the fluidity of athletic motion."

Because every feature in a sports game must have a trademarked name that makes it sound like it was invented by NERV, that animation system is called "SAPIEN," and EA says it "delivers a leap forward in NFL realism by rebuilding the character skeleton providing more body definition and variation to on field physiques."

Other feature highlights in the now-modern PC version are new "contested catch tackles," wrap tackles, and scoop tackles, "an overhauled catching system," AI enhancements, Superstar mode, which was in last year's PS5/Xbox Series X versions, and Franchise mode updates.

As for why EA has been putting the last-gen Maddens on PC in the first place, EA told Sports Gamers Online in 2021 that it was "focused on making the best, quality experience on new consoles before looking to upgrade other platforms." Not a great answer—why shouldn't the PC have the "best" experience if it's technically possible?—but at least Madden on PC will now be the current version of the game and not a pared back version for old hardware.

One downside, though, is that this means a price bump: Instead of $60 like Madden 23's PC version, Madden 24 will be $70 on PC, the new normal for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games.

Madden NFL 24 will release on August 18, and on PC it'll be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA app.