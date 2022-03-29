If you're looking to improve your loot luck in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and gather loads of legendary weapons, you'll need to be on the lookout for special items, like lucky dice. Lucky dice can be found all over the map, often in hard-to-reach places. When you pick up a lucky dice you'll get a substantial loot drop and your loot luck will increase, but what does that actually mean? Fret not, Fatemakers, for I have the answer.

How to increase your loot luck in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

If you want to find and farm the best gear in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, you'll need to increase your loot luck. You can do this in various ways, such as collecting lucky dice and amulets, completing shrine challenges, and levelling up your character. This is all optional, of course, but the better the gear the more fun you're likely to have.

You're not searching for regular-looking dice in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands—it's a tabletop RPG of sorts, after all. You're looking for a gold 12-sided dice that's often hidden in high places, in caves, behind breakable walls, or on the edge of a precipice. Once you collect the dice you'll get a pretty decent loot drop and your loot luck will increase. The only downside here is that there are around 260 dice to find if you want to get that permanent 20 percent loot luck bonus.

Wearing amulets is another sure-fire way of increasing your loot luck as they can provide a passive bonus. Extra items like rings and amulets become available as you progress through the story, with the latter unlocking after the Emotion of the Ocean quest.

(Image credit: Lauren A/ Gearbox)

You can also increase your loot luck by completing Shrines in the Overworld. You'll get cash as a reward, too, which is useful for upgrading your inventory. You'll need to gather Shrine pieces hidden all over the map to restore a temple or a similar concept and it's worth doing to get that little boost of luck.

If you've finished the main story at least once, you'll unlock the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Trials drop good loot regardless of your loot luck level, but doing runs increases Chaos Levels and your loot luck. Similarly, if you reach Level 40 you'll unlock Myth Rank and Constellations. As you gather Myth Points, you can assign them to a Constellation. If you choose the Druid Constellation, you'll get a loot luck bonus.

With any luck (heh) legendary weapons and gear will start dropping all over the place and your Fatemaker will become unstoppable.