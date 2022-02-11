Lost Ark's big release day is delayed thanks to 'deployment issues'

Audio player loading…

While Lost Ark has been out for paying customers since February 8, today marks the big release for both free and paid players to dive into the hugely popular Korean MMO. Well, it was supposed to be. The game's meant to be available right now, but it's currently delayed thanks to deployment issues.

The delay was announced a mere 15 minutes before the game was due to go live following a four-hour maintenance. A tweet from the Lost Ark account read: "Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, launch is delayed. We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours. Your patience is appreciated and we'll update you soon."

There's no word on exactly when Lost Ark will officially open its doors, though it seems the Smilegate RPG intends to get things moving as quickly as possible. Even before the game has gone free for everyone, Lost Ark has been experiencing a staggering number of players. Queues that have stretched into tens of thousands of players, server hiccups over on Steam and the game hitting over 500,000 concurrent players within the first 24 hours have proven that people are still ravenous for a new, engaging MMO.

We’ve contacted Smilegate about the delay and will update with any response.