Lord of the Rings receiving the Lego treatment next summer

Generally, it's bad form to put every last ounce of an article's info in its headline, but that is - quite literally - all the information available. Via a teaser page , Lego's announced that it's giving Frodo and friends a nice, blocky makeover. Which, of course, raises the question: How does one wear the one ring of power when they, er, don't have fingers? Frightening claw appendages are great for many things (holding cups, imitating Darth Vader's force choke, frightening children, etc), but evil jewelry isn't one of them. Regardless, I'm sure the game will be charming as a puppy that communicates entirely with hugs and rainbows. It is, as the headline and image suggest, launching in summer of 2012.